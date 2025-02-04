Left Menu

Trump Eyes Rare Earth Deal with Ukraine Amid War Support Concerns

President Donald Trump seeks a deal with Ukraine to access its rare earth materials, tying this to continued US support in the war against Russia. While the US has given significant aid, Trump suggests Ukraine could secure these elements critical to the modern economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 04-02-2025 00:59 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 00:59 IST
Trump Eyes Rare Earth Deal with Ukraine Amid War Support Concerns
Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a strategic move, President Donald Trump has expressed a desire to make US military and economic support for Ukraine contingent upon gaining access to the country's rare earth materials. This development comes amid concerns over the volume of assistance given by the US compared to European nations.

Trump, speaking in the Oval Office, noted that dialogues are underway to broker a deal with Ukraine, which could provide the US with critical resources essential for the high-tech economy. The proposal, according to Trump, has been positively received by the Ukrainian government.

As talks continue, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed the importance of Ukraine's involvement in any negotiations, cautioning against discussions with Russia without Ukraine's participation. Zelenskyy conveyed confidence in advancing talks with the Trump administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government's Unchanging Agenda and Economic Dependence

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government's Unchanging Agenda and Economic Dependen...

 India
2
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
3
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
4
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025