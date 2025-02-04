Trump Eyes Rare Earth Deal with Ukraine Amid War Support Concerns

In a strategic move, President Donald Trump has expressed a desire to make US military and economic support for Ukraine contingent upon gaining access to the country's rare earth materials. This development comes amid concerns over the volume of assistance given by the US compared to European nations.

Trump, speaking in the Oval Office, noted that dialogues are underway to broker a deal with Ukraine, which could provide the US with critical resources essential for the high-tech economy. The proposal, according to Trump, has been positively received by the Ukrainian government.

As talks continue, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed the importance of Ukraine's involvement in any negotiations, cautioning against discussions with Russia without Ukraine's participation. Zelenskyy conveyed confidence in advancing talks with the Trump administration.

