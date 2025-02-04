Civil Rights Group Challenges Trump's Asylum Ban at U.S. Border
A U.S. civil rights organization has filed a lawsuit against President Trump's border asylum ban, arguing it violates U.S. laws and international treaties. The American Civil Liberties Union is challenging Trump's executive order, which blocks all migrants from claiming asylum, citing serious dangers for families in need.
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 - A prominent U.S. civil rights organization has taken legal action against President Donald Trump's comprehensive asylum ban at the U.S.-Mexico border. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) claims the legislation violates both U.S. laws and international treaties.
The lawsuit, filed shortly after Trump's inauguration, argues the executive order unjustly restricts migrants from asylum-seeking, endangering countless families and ignoring established statutory frameworks. The ACLU's legal challenge follows previous successful suits against similar Trump-era policies.
Using the legal statute 212(f), Trump's administration enforces a sweeping ban that contradicts measures by former President Biden. This latest move faces scrutiny and challenges from multiple immigrant advocacy groups represented by the ACLU.
(With inputs from agencies.)
