Civil Rights Group Challenges Trump's Asylum Ban at U.S. Border

WASHINGTON, Feb 3 - A prominent U.S. civil rights organization has taken legal action against President Donald Trump's comprehensive asylum ban at the U.S.-Mexico border. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) claims the legislation violates both U.S. laws and international treaties.

The lawsuit, filed shortly after Trump's inauguration, argues the executive order unjustly restricts migrants from asylum-seeking, endangering countless families and ignoring established statutory frameworks. The ACLU's legal challenge follows previous successful suits against similar Trump-era policies.

Using the legal statute 212(f), Trump's administration enforces a sweeping ban that contradicts measures by former President Biden. This latest move faces scrutiny and challenges from multiple immigrant advocacy groups represented by the ACLU.

