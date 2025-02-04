Diplomatic Chalice: U.N. Meeting Sparks Hope Amidst Tensions

In an upcoming United Nations Security Council meeting, scheduled for February, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio are expected to have a key diplomatic engagement. According to Fu Cong, China's U.N. Ambassador, this could serve as a pivotal moment for cooperation amid rising tensions.

With China holding the council's presidency for February, the meeting will focus significantly on multilateralism and global governance. Fu emphasized the need for a 'constructive and professional approach,' countering the rhetoric from American politicians regarding trade and international relations.

Fu voiced China's strong opposition to new U.S. tariffs, filing a complaint with the World Trade Organization. Amid accusations over tech and infrastructure initiatives, he urged the U.S. to address its domestic challenges, advocating for collaboration on global issues like climate change and technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)