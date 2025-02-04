Chaos Unfolds as Trump Moves to Shut Down USAID

The Trump administration escalated tensions by barring USAID employees from their Washington, D.C. headquarters, moving to shutter the agency. This has incited Democratic senators to obstruct State Department nominations. Criticism mounts as the agency, pivotal in humanitarian aid distribution, faces upheaval under Trump's foreign aid freeze.

Elon Musk is at the helm of reducing government size, targeting USAID for closure. An anonymous senior White House official revealed discussions about folding the agency into the State Department. The move has been contentious, with Democratic lawmakers and furloughed workers protesting outside the agency's offices, asserting illegalities.

Senators Brian Schatz and Chris Van Hollen vowed to halt confirmations of Trump's State Department nominees. They argue USAID's independence can only be dissolved by Congress. The implications of merging USAID could drastically affect aid distribution, critics claim, highlighting the agency's integral role in global humanitarian efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)