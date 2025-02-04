Left Menu

Chaos Unfolds as Trump Moves to Shut Down USAID

The Trump administration locked USAID workers out of their headquarters and plans to merge the agency into the State Department, prompting backlash from Democratic senators. Elon Musk is tasked with downsizing USAID, causing disruptions to its humanitarian aid programs. Critics argue these actions are illegal and dangerous.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 02:43 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 02:43 IST
Chaos Unfolds as Trump Moves to Shut Down USAID
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration escalated tensions by barring USAID employees from their Washington, D.C. headquarters, moving to shutter the agency. This has incited Democratic senators to obstruct State Department nominations. Criticism mounts as the agency, pivotal in humanitarian aid distribution, faces upheaval under Trump's foreign aid freeze.

Elon Musk is at the helm of reducing government size, targeting USAID for closure. An anonymous senior White House official revealed discussions about folding the agency into the State Department. The move has been contentious, with Democratic lawmakers and furloughed workers protesting outside the agency's offices, asserting illegalities.

Senators Brian Schatz and Chris Van Hollen vowed to halt confirmations of Trump's State Department nominees. They argue USAID's independence can only be dissolved by Congress. The implications of merging USAID could drastically affect aid distribution, critics claim, highlighting the agency's integral role in global humanitarian efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025