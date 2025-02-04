Europe's Strong Stand: Pursuing Trade Interests Independently
In a meeting with EU leaders, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz emphasized Europe's strength in pursuing independent trade interests with the U.S., highlighting a unified stance. He also commended Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum for adeptly managing U.S. tariff threats under former President Trump.
- Country:
- Belgium
Following a meeting with fellow European Union leaders, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz declared on Monday that Europe is robust enough to champion its interests in trade negotiations with the United States.
Scholz assured that the European Union possesses the strength and capacity to safeguard its trade interests effectively. This assertion serves as a firm yet cooperative message to the U.S., highlighting the existing alliance.
Additionally, Scholz praised Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum for her strategic handling of U.S. tariff threats under the administration of former President Donald Trump, describing her as a "smart politician" who managed the situation with composure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Radical Immigration Overhaul: Tensions Rise at U.S.-Mexico Border
Mexico's Stance: Sovereignty and Dialogue Amid U.S. Executive Orders
Trump says he could impose 25 pc tariff on Canada, Mexico starting Feb 1, but doesn't give date on China tariffs, AP reports ARI ARI
Trump Threatens Tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China, Considers Canada as 51st State
Sheinbaum Defends Mexico's Sovereignty Amid Trump's Office Return