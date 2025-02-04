Left Menu

Europe's Strong Stand: Pursuing Trade Interests Independently

In a meeting with EU leaders, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz emphasized Europe's strength in pursuing independent trade interests with the U.S., highlighting a unified stance. He also commended Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum for adeptly managing U.S. tariff threats under former President Trump.

Brussels | Updated: 04-02-2025 03:01 IST
Following a meeting with fellow European Union leaders, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz declared on Monday that Europe is robust enough to champion its interests in trade negotiations with the United States.

Scholz assured that the European Union possesses the strength and capacity to safeguard its trade interests effectively. This assertion serves as a firm yet cooperative message to the U.S., highlighting the existing alliance.

Additionally, Scholz praised Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum for her strategic handling of U.S. tariff threats under the administration of former President Donald Trump, describing her as a "smart politician" who managed the situation with composure.

