US Politics Turmoil: Key Developments Unveiled!

In a bold move to combat rising antisemitism, the U.S. Justice Department on Monday established a multi-agency task force aimed at addressing harassment in educational institutions. Meanwhile, the Senate confirmed fracking executive Chris Wright as Energy Secretary, reflecting Trump's contentious impact on environmental policy.

On Capitol Hill, FBI agents face uncertainty as Congress is urged to prevent potential mass dismissals linked to investigations of the January 6 Capitol attack. Simultaneously, Elon Musk's role as a 'special government employee' raises questions about transparency in federal appointments.

Further strain surfaces as Trump contemplates using an 18th-century law for mass deportations, and legal battles loom over his immigration strategies. Policy shifts also extend to international aid and education funding, signaling a profound reshaping of U.S. governance under Trump's administration.

