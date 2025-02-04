US-Panama Migration Strategy: Rubio's Bold Efforts

In a diplomatic mission aimed at curbing immigration to the United States, Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in El Salvador on Monday. The visit, part of a larger Central American tour, seeks to bolster regional cooperation in immigration enforcement amid mounting concerns in Washington.

During his stop in Panama, Rubio observed a deportation flight funded by the US, which repatriated 43 migrants to Colombia. This visit underscores the Trump administration's commitment to preventing illegal crossings through collaborative regional measures.

The potential 'safe third country' agreement with El Salvador is generating significant discourse, with opponents fearing it could strain relations and compromise asylum seekers' rights. Yet, Rubio remains focused on forming robust alliances to deter illegal migration effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)