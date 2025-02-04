US-Panama Migration Strategy: Rubio's Bold Efforts
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio visited El Salvador to urge cooperation in immigration crackdowns and explore a 'safe third country' agreement. Meanwhile, he witnessed a US-funded deportation flight in Panama, highlighting the pressing regional collaboration against mass migration and the implications of US actions.
In a diplomatic mission aimed at curbing immigration to the United States, Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in El Salvador on Monday. The visit, part of a larger Central American tour, seeks to bolster regional cooperation in immigration enforcement amid mounting concerns in Washington.
During his stop in Panama, Rubio observed a deportation flight funded by the US, which repatriated 43 migrants to Colombia. This visit underscores the Trump administration's commitment to preventing illegal crossings through collaborative regional measures.
The potential 'safe third country' agreement with El Salvador is generating significant discourse, with opponents fearing it could strain relations and compromise asylum seekers' rights. Yet, Rubio remains focused on forming robust alliances to deter illegal migration effectively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
IAEA Strengthens Support for Panama in Cancer Care, Food Security, and Water Management
Trump's Bold Panama Canal Claim
Trump says American ships are being over charged for passage through Panama Canal, vows to take it back.
Trump's Expansionist Vision: Panama Canal and Beyond
Audit of Panama Ports Amid Trump's Canal Control Threats