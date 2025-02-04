Diplomatic Dialogue: Trump and Modi to Fortify US-India Relations

In a bid to strengthen diplomatic ties, U.S. President Donald Trump has extended an invitation to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a visit to the White House next week, according to a White House official.

The move follows a conversation on January 27 where Trump and Modi discussed immigration issues and the importance of India purchasing American-made security equipment, along with fair trading practices.

India, a key U.S. partner against China, is eager to boost trade relations and secure more skilled worker visas, while avoiding potential tariffs that have been previously threatened by Trump on account of high Indian tariffs on U.S. goods.

(With inputs from agencies.)