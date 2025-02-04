Left Menu

El Salvador Partners with U.S. for Incarceration Solutions

El Salvador has agreed to house dangerous criminals deported by the U.S. following discussions between U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and President Nayib Bukele. This initiative offers a solution for the U.S. to manage migrants and deportees, while financially benefiting El Salvador’s prison system.

Nayib Bukele Image Credit: Wikipedia

El Salvador has struck a groundbreaking deal with the United States to incarcerate dangerous criminals deported from the U.S. The agreement was announced by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio after talks with President Nayib Bukele.

The terms allow El Salvador to house notorious gang members and other convicted criminals, granting the U.S. a more effective deportation pipeline, while potentially boosting El Salvador’s prison funding. President Bukele's proposal includes the controversial option to incarcerate convicted U.S. citizens or legal residents.

While the details remain scarce, the move reflects a broader effort by the Trump administration to manage both migration flows and strained diplomatic relations across Central America. Both sides view this collaboration as mutually beneficial amid ongoing geopolitical challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

