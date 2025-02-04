Delhi Faces Water Crisis Amid Rising Ammonia Levels in Yamuna, Blames Haryana

In an alarming revelation on Tuesday, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh submitted an adjournment notice in the Rajya Sabha concerning heightened ammonia levels in the Yamuna River, which have exacerbated the water crisis in Delhi. Singh's notice called for the suspension of business under Rule 267, seeking urgent discussion.

Singh claims that water supplied by Haryana contains ammonia levels exceeding 7 PPM, making it highly toxic and crippling the production capacity of Delhi's Wazirabad water treatment plant. This issue, affecting around 3.4 million people, stems from untreated sewage and industrial waste contaminating the water from Haryana.

The AAP MP accused Haryana of negligence and intentional actions to mar Delhi's reputation, emphasizing immediate intervention. Earlier, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal accused Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini of complicity in a letter to the Election Commission, while Saini denied the allegations, mentioning unutilized central funds for sewage treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)