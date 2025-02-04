Left Menu

Delhi Faces Water Crisis Amid Rising Ammonia Levels in Yamuna, Blames Haryana

AAP MP Sanjay Singh raised alarm over toxic ammonia levels in Yamuna River, impacting Delhi's water supply. He accused unchecked sewage disposal from Haryana for worsened water crisis. Delhi CM Kejriwal highlighted unprecedented ammonia spikes, while Haryana CM refuted claims, citing central funds for sewage treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 10:08 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 10:08 IST
Delhi Faces Water Crisis Amid Rising Ammonia Levels in Yamuna, Blames Haryana
AAP MP Sanjay Singh (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an alarming revelation on Tuesday, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh submitted an adjournment notice in the Rajya Sabha concerning heightened ammonia levels in the Yamuna River, which have exacerbated the water crisis in Delhi. Singh's notice called for the suspension of business under Rule 267, seeking urgent discussion.

Singh claims that water supplied by Haryana contains ammonia levels exceeding 7 PPM, making it highly toxic and crippling the production capacity of Delhi's Wazirabad water treatment plant. This issue, affecting around 3.4 million people, stems from untreated sewage and industrial waste contaminating the water from Haryana.

The AAP MP accused Haryana of negligence and intentional actions to mar Delhi's reputation, emphasizing immediate intervention. Earlier, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal accused Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini of complicity in a letter to the Election Commission, while Saini denied the allegations, mentioning unutilized central funds for sewage treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025