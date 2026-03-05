Left Menu

Haryana's Strategic Overhaul: Boosting Infrastructure and Growth

Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced that future expansions of ongoing projects will proceed through separate tenders to manage cost and budget issues efficiently. Additionally, Haryana is enhancing sports infrastructure, road connectivity, and urban development, alongside promoting water conservation and providing financial incentives to farmers.

The Haryana government, led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, is tackling cost and budget escalation in state projects by introducing separate tenders for any expansions needed after initial tendering. This strategic move aims to streamline processes and avoid financial pitfalls during project execution.

Sports infrastructure advancements were also spotlighted in a recent Assembly session, with Sports Minister Gaurav Gautam revealing a substantial Rs 491.20 crore budget for Haryana Sports University in the Rai Assembly constituency to bolster both building and sports facilities.

In addition, the state's focus on infrastructure is evident as the government intensifies road development to strengthen regional connectivity and urban planning. Environmental efforts are also underway, emphasizing water conservation and traditional pond rejuvenation, alongside support for farmers adopting Direct Seeded Rice cultivation.

