Rahul Gandhi Sparks Controversy Over 'Make in India' Critique

Rahul Gandhi, Congress Member of Parliament and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, delivered a provocative speech in Parliament, critiquing the 'Make in India' initiative. His comments elicited strong reactions from BJP representatives. On Sunday, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal labeled Gandhi a "mindless leader" for his remarks, accusing him of making irresponsible statements to regain political traction.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju further condemned Gandhi's speech, suggesting that the Congress leader's choice of language was inappropriate for someone in his position. Rijiju dismissed Gandhi's claims, describing them as lies and indicative of frivolous rhetoric.

Gandhi, in his address during a debate on the motion of thanks for the President's Address, alleged that China's presence in Indian territory is a consequence of 'Make in India' failing. He argued that India's industrial system is lagging behind China's, asserting that this industrial disparity emboldens China's territorial incursions. Gandhi warned against missing opportunities presented by global energy and mobility shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)