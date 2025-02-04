Jens Stoltenberg's Return: From NATO Chief to Norway's Finance Leadership
Jens Stoltenberg, the former Secretary General of NATO, is poised for a new role as Norway's incoming finance minister, according to reports from NRK and other Norwegian media outlets.
Stoltenberg, a seasoned Labour Party politician, has previously served as prime minister of Norway and has been recognized for his pragmatic centrist approach during his tenure.
The shift in Norway's government dynamics comes after the Centre Party's recent withdrawal over disagreements on European Union energy policies, leaving the Labour Party to navigate leadership alone.
