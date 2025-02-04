Left Menu

Jens Stoltenberg's Return: From NATO Chief to Norway's Finance Leadership

Jens Stoltenberg, former NATO Secretary General and Norwegian Prime Minister, is poised to become Norway's new finance minister amidst a cabinet reshuffle. Known for his pragmatism, Stoltenberg previously served as finance minister and established fiscal policies in Norway. This transition follows a recent government split over EU energy policies.

Jens Stoltenberg

Jens Stoltenberg, the former Secretary General of NATO, is poised for a new role as Norway's incoming finance minister, according to reports from NRK and other Norwegian media outlets.

Stoltenberg, a seasoned Labour Party politician, has previously served as prime minister of Norway and has been recognized for his pragmatic centrist approach during his tenure.

The shift in Norway's government dynamics comes after the Centre Party's recent withdrawal over disagreements on European Union energy policies, leaving the Labour Party to navigate leadership alone.

