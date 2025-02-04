Controversy Erupts as AAP Leader Faces FIR: Bias in Law Enforcement Questioned
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann criticized the FIR filed against AAP leader Atishi, questioning whether the Delhi Police and Election Commission are biased towards the Aam Aadmi Party. Atishi allegedly breached the Model Code of Conduct and obstructed public servants, raising concerns over law enforcement impartiality.
- Country:
- India
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has expressed strong disapproval regarding the filing of an FIR against Delhi Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi, sparking a debate over law enforcement neutrality.
On Tuesday, the Delhi Police lodged an FIR against Atishi, AAP's Kalkaji candidate, over allegations of breaching the Model Code of Conduct and interfering with public servants at Fateh Singh Marg. Reports indicate that two AAP members allegedly assaulted a police constable during the incident.
Criticizing the move, Mann accused the police and Election Commission of exhibiting bias against AAP. Instead of addressing alleged BJP misconduct, Mann noted, they targeted AAP. He urged the authorities to tackle violations by the BJP, highlighting apparent partiality in their actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bhagwant Mann Rallies for AAP in Delhi: A Call for Future Security
Bhagwant Mann Defends AAP's Track Record Amid BJP Allegations
Dinesh Waghmare Takes Charge as Maharashtra State Election Commissioner
BJP workers threatening AAP volunteers in Kalkaji, will file complaint with Election Commission: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi.
Congress Criticizes Election Commission on National Voters' Day