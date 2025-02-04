Left Menu

Controversy Erupts as AAP Leader Faces FIR: Bias in Law Enforcement Questioned

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann criticized the FIR filed against AAP leader Atishi, questioning whether the Delhi Police and Election Commission are biased towards the Aam Aadmi Party. Atishi allegedly breached the Model Code of Conduct and obstructed public servants, raising concerns over law enforcement impartiality.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has expressed strong disapproval regarding the filing of an FIR against Delhi Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi, sparking a debate over law enforcement neutrality.

On Tuesday, the Delhi Police lodged an FIR against Atishi, AAP's Kalkaji candidate, over allegations of breaching the Model Code of Conduct and interfering with public servants at Fateh Singh Marg. Reports indicate that two AAP members allegedly assaulted a police constable during the incident.

Criticizing the move, Mann accused the police and Election Commission of exhibiting bias against AAP. Instead of addressing alleged BJP misconduct, Mann noted, they targeted AAP. He urged the authorities to tackle violations by the BJP, highlighting apparent partiality in their actions.

