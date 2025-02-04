Left Menu

PM Modi Hails President Murmu's Address as a Beacon for India's Future

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised President Droupadi Murmu's address to Parliament, emphasizing its role in strengthening the nation's resolve for a Viksit Bharat. He highlighted achievements in housing and sanitation, underscoring the government’s commitment to improving the lives of the underprivileged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 17:35 IST
PM Modi Hails President Murmu's Address as a Beacon for India's Future
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo Credit: Sansad TV). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lauded President Droupadi Murmu's address to the Parliament, describing it as a catalyst for reinforcing the nation's ambitions for a Viksit Bharat. Speaking in the Lok Sabha during the debate on the motion of thanks, Modi highlighted the inspirational nature of the President's words.

Reflecting on the progress of the 21st century, Modi noted that President Murmu emphasized fostering trust among people for the upcoming 25 years. 'Her address builds confidence and inspires the common man,' Modi stated, expressing gratitude to the people for allowing him to respond to the President's Address for the 14th time.

Modi also spotlighted the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government's developmental initiatives, claiming the construction of four crore houses and over 12 crore toilets. These efforts, he said, have transformed the lives of India's impoverished population, particularly benefiting women who previously lacked basic sanitation facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025