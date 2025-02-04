PM Modi Hails President Murmu's Address as a Beacon for India's Future

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lauded President Droupadi Murmu's address to the Parliament, describing it as a catalyst for reinforcing the nation's ambitions for a Viksit Bharat. Speaking in the Lok Sabha during the debate on the motion of thanks, Modi highlighted the inspirational nature of the President's words.

Reflecting on the progress of the 21st century, Modi noted that President Murmu emphasized fostering trust among people for the upcoming 25 years. 'Her address builds confidence and inspires the common man,' Modi stated, expressing gratitude to the people for allowing him to respond to the President's Address for the 14th time.

Modi also spotlighted the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government's developmental initiatives, claiming the construction of four crore houses and over 12 crore toilets. These efforts, he said, have transformed the lives of India's impoverished population, particularly benefiting women who previously lacked basic sanitation facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)