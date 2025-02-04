Left Menu

PM Modi Hails Presidential Address as Catalyst for a Viksit Bharat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded President Droupadi Murmu's Parliament address for inspiring national progress and building public trust. Speaking in the Lok Sabha, he highlighted government initiatives that have transformed millions of lives by providing housing and sanitation facilities, reinforcing commitment to development in the coming decades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 17:40 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo Credit: Sansad TV). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded President Droupadi Murmu's address to the two Houses of Parliament, stating it serves as a profound inspiration for the nation's goal of achieving a developed India, or Viksit Bharat. In his address to the Lok Sabha, PM Modi emphasized that the President's speech significantly contributes to strengthening the country's resolve towards this vision, especially as India progresses through the 21st century.

PM Modi highlighted the President's insights into fostering trust among people regarding the nation's path over the next 25 years. "We are in 2025, marking a quarter of the 21st century. While history will judge our past achievements, the President's address offers a clear, trust-building vision for the future, inspiring ordinary citizens with new confidence," he stated. He also expressed gratitude for the opportunity to address the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address for the 14th time.

The Prime Minister elaborated on the developmental strides made by the BJP-led government, underscoring efforts to uplift living standards for the impoverished. Highlighting the distribution of four crore houses and over 12 crore toilets, he pointed out that such initiatives have significantly improved lives, particularly for women, who previously struggled with inadequate sanitation facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

