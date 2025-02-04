Left Menu

Molin Kumar Chakma Takes Charge as CEM of Chakma District Council

BJP leader Molin Kumar Chakma was sworn in as the chief executive member of the Chakma Autonomous District Council on Tuesday. The ceremony was held in Kamalanagar and witnessed by several political figures. Chakma called for support from various sectors to ensure effective governance in the region.

BJP leader Molin Kumar Chakma has officially taken charge as the chief executive member of the Chakma Autonomous District Council in Mizoram. The swearing-in ceremony took place in Kamalanagar, officiated by Lawngtlai Additional Deputy Commissioner Zoramsiama Hmar.

The event saw attendance from Mizo National Front legislator and former CEM Rasik Mohan Chakma, along with numerous political leaders and senior council officials. During his inaugural speech, Molin Kumar Chakma emphasized a collaborative approach for a successful executive committee under the BJP.

Chakma urged political parties, NGOs, and intellectuals from the Chakma area to provide their backing for effective administration. He also announced the appointment of five executive committee members, with a promise to allocate portfolios at a later stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

