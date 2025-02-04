White House says Trump-Xi call will happen soon
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-02-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 20:29 IST
Efforts are under way to schedule a call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said Tuesday, adding that it "will happen very soon."
Leavitt defended Trump's 10% tariffs on goods from China, saying "it was a retaliatory tariff on China for the last four years of their unprecedented distribution of fentanyl into our nation's borders."
