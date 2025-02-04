White House says Trump-Xi call will happen soon

Efforts are under way to schedule a call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said Tuesday, adding that it "will happen very soon."

Leavitt defended Trump's 10% tariffs on goods from China, saying "it was a retaliatory tariff on China for the last four years of their unprecedented distribution of fentanyl into our nation's borders."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)