Modi's Fiery Rebuttal: Congress, Constitution, and National Unity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a scathing critique of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha, accusing him of undermining the Indian state's integrity and constitutional values. Modi responded to the Congress's criticisms by highlighting his administration's efforts to uplift Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and OBCs.

In a pointed address, Modi accused Gandhi of adopting the language of urban naxals and highlighted discrepancies between Congress rhetoric and actions. He defended his government's socio-economic policies, underlining achievements in health, education, and financial savings.

Modi also addressed accusations of corruption against AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, suggesting misuse of public funds in Delhi. The Prime Minister reiterated his government's dedication to India's development and unity, dismissing Congress criticisms as baseless.

(With inputs from agencies.)