Left Menu

Modi's Fiery Rebuttal: Congress, Constitution, and National Unity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a counter-offensive against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha, critiquing his stance on Indian state sovereignty and constitutional understanding. Modi defended his government's socio-economic initiatives for disadvantaged groups amid opposition allegations, and addressed corruption charges against AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 21:06 IST
Modi's Fiery Rebuttal: Congress, Constitution, and National Unity
Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a scathing critique of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha, accusing him of undermining the Indian state's integrity and constitutional values. Modi responded to the Congress's criticisms by highlighting his administration's efforts to uplift Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and OBCs.

In a pointed address, Modi accused Gandhi of adopting the language of urban naxals and highlighted discrepancies between Congress rhetoric and actions. He defended his government's socio-economic policies, underlining achievements in health, education, and financial savings.

Modi also addressed accusations of corruption against AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, suggesting misuse of public funds in Delhi. The Prime Minister reiterated his government's dedication to India's development and unity, dismissing Congress criticisms as baseless.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025