Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Moves Closer to Health Secretary Role Amid Controversy

In a significant development, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., nominated by President Donald Trump for the role of health secretary, gained crucial support from a key Republican senator, moving closer to Senate confirmation. The Finance Committee, dominated by Republicans, approved him 14-13 amidst Democratic opposition and allegations concerning his anti-vaccine affiliations.

If confirmed, Kennedy will helm the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, responsible for managing over $3 trillion in healthcare expenditure, including overseeing prominent agencies like the FDA and Medicare. Concerns about his suitability stem from his controversial views on vaccines, prompting opposition from health groups and editorial boards.

The nomination has prompted volatility in the market, with vaccine manufacturers' stocks experiencing a decline alongside packaged food companies. Despite these challenges, Republican support appears poised, with at least 50 senators needed to ensure Kennedy's confirmation, allowing a tie-breaking vote if necessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)