Election Tensions Rise in Kalkaji as BJP and AAP Trade Allegations

In Kalkaji, BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri accuses AAP's Atishi of creating fake videos to damage BJP's reputation. AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Atishi raise concerns over BJP intimidation tactics. The Election Commission faces increasing tension as Delhi heads to polls on February 5, with results on February 8.

BJP candidate from Kalkaji Assembly constituency Ramesh Bidhuri. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated political battle in Kalkaji, Ramesh Bidhuri of the BJP has made serious allegations against Chief Minister Atishi of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Bidhuri contends that Atishi has orchestrated 'fake videos' to sully the BJP's image, citing confessions from female AAP workers allegedly involved in the scheme.

Furthermore, AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Atishi have highlighted alleged intimidation tactics by BJP supporters, accusing them of voter intimidation and hooliganism. They claim BJP-affiliated individuals in the Jangpura constituency have been threatening AAP workers and young voters, raising concerns over the integrity of the electoral process.

As campaigning concluded, tensions remain high in Kalkaji, especially after the Delhi Police registered a case against Manish Bidhuri, son of Ramesh Bidhuri, for allegedly breaching the Model Code of Conduct. With Delhi elections scheduled for February 5, the political atmosphere is charged.

