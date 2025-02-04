El Salvador's Bold Offer: Housing U.S. Prisoners
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio commended El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele's proposal to house dangerous U.S. criminals in Salvadoran jails. The Trump administration plans to evaluate this offer. The announcement was made during Rubio's visit to El Salvador after his news conference in Costa Rica.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 22:57 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has praised El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele's proposal as 'very generous,' following a discussion on outsourcing part of the U.S. prison system to Salvadoran facilities.
The two leaders met in El Salvador, where President Bukele extended the offer to house dangerous criminals from the United States in his country's jails.
Rubio, speaking at a news conference in Costa Rica, acknowledged the gesture but emphasized that the Trump administration would need time to assess the proposition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
South Korea Aims for Balanced Reciprocity with the U.S. under Trump Administration
India-US to Expand Pharma Collaboration Under Trump Administration
Tense Talks Loom: Moscow Eyes Trump Administration for Diplomatic Breakthrough
Trump administration directs all federal diversity, equity and inclusion staff be put on leave, plans to lay them off, AP reports. ARI
Trump Administration's DEI Dismantling Directive