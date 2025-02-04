El Salvador's Bold Offer: Housing U.S. Prisoners

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has praised El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele's proposal as 'very generous,' following a discussion on outsourcing part of the U.S. prison system to Salvadoran facilities.

The two leaders met in El Salvador, where President Bukele extended the offer to house dangerous criminals from the United States in his country's jails.

Rubio, speaking at a news conference in Costa Rica, acknowledged the gesture but emphasized that the Trump administration would need time to assess the proposition.

