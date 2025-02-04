Left Menu

El Salvador's Bold Offer: Housing U.S. Prisoners

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio commended El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele's proposal to house dangerous U.S. criminals in Salvadoran jails. The Trump administration plans to evaluate this offer. The announcement was made during Rubio's visit to El Salvador after his news conference in Costa Rica.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 22:57 IST
El Salvador's Bold Offer: Housing U.S. Prisoners
Secretary of State

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has praised El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele's proposal as 'very generous,' following a discussion on outsourcing part of the U.S. prison system to Salvadoran facilities.

The two leaders met in El Salvador, where President Bukele extended the offer to house dangerous criminals from the United States in his country's jails.

Rubio, speaking at a news conference in Costa Rica, acknowledged the gesture but emphasized that the Trump administration would need time to assess the proposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TCI Safe Safar: Steering Towards Safer Roads in India

TCI Safe Safar: Steering Towards Safer Roads in India

 Global
2
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
3
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
4
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025