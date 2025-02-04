Kennedy's Nomination Secures Senate Committee's Approval Amid Vaccine Controversy
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s nomination for top U.S. health official advances to a full Senate vote. Senator Bill Cassidy, a Republican doctor, initially wary due to Kennedy's anti-vaccine stance, voted in favor following reassurances. All Republicans supported the nomination, while Democrats opposed it.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. moved closer to leading the U.S. health department on Tuesday after a slim committee vote cleared his path to the Senate floor. The nomination was aided by the backing of Louisiana Republican Senator Bill Cassidy, overcoming reservations about Kennedy's anti-vaccine views.
Cassidy, chairing the Senate Health Committee, revealed he had concerns due to Kennedy's stance on vaccines, a contentious issue given Cassidy's medical background. Despite this, he was convinced by reassurances that Kennedy is committed to public health and would collaborate closely with Cassidy's committee if confirmed.
Political pressures also played a role, as notable figures such as Elon Musk were involved in lobbying efforts. Cassidy, balancing political risks stemming from past decisions against Trump, emphasized collaboration with Kennedy to ensure effective health policy management.
(With inputs from agencies.)
US public health officials have been told to stop working with the World Health Organisation, effective immediately, reports AP.