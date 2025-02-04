PM Modi's Vision: Transforming India and Tackling Opposition

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Ravi Shankar Prasad commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for delivering a 'historic' and 'comprehensive' speech, emphasizing Modi's commitment to advancing the nation. Prasad criticized the opposition for their lack of positive feedback and highlighted Modi's long-standing leadership credentials both as Gujarat's Chief Minister and India's Prime Minister.

Prasad pointed out the unanimity in the country's foreign policy achievements under Modi, noting the positive global perception of India's progress. He urged the opposition to acknowledge the government's success in this arena, emphasizing the significant strides India has taken internationally.

Prime Minister Modi, in his parliamentary address, highlighted the reduction of income tax burdens on the middle class, claiming his administration has healed economic wounds inflicted before 2014. He also spoke of eliminating fake beneficiaries to ensure welfare reaches the right people and stressed BJP's commitment to genuine development over empty promises.

(With inputs from agencies.)