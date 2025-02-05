U.S. Aid Pause Threatens Reproductive Health in Afghanistan

A U.N. aid official warned that a U.S. funding pause is poised to severely impact millions of Afghans' access to sexual and reproductive health services. The absence of this crucial support could result in over 1,000 maternal deaths in Afghanistan between 2025 and 2028.

U.S. President Donald Trump recently mandated a 90-day hold on foreign development assistance, sparking concern among global aid organizations reliant on American support. Meanwhile, Trump's restoration of participation in international anti-abortion pacts has effectively blocked U.S. family planning funds for foreign entities involved in abortion-related activities.

Experts, such as Pio Smith from UNFPA, highlight the extensive repercussions, particularly in Afghanistan, where high maternal death rates prevail. The funding freeze also affects millions in Asia-Pacific regions and parts of Africa. Riva Eskinazi from the International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF) expressed concerns about halting services, foreseeing rises in unintended pregnancies and maternal deaths.

