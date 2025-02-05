Left Menu

U.S. Aid Pause Threatens Reproductive Health in Afghanistan

A U.S. funding pause threatens millions of Afghans' access to reproductive health services, risking maternal deaths. The suspension has alarmed global aid groups as it may lead to increased unintended pregnancies and maternal fatalities. The funding halt impacts Afghanistan and other regions, including Asia and Africa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 00:21 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 00:21 IST
U.S. Aid Pause Threatens Reproductive Health in Afghanistan

A U.N. aid official warned that a U.S. funding pause is poised to severely impact millions of Afghans' access to sexual and reproductive health services. The absence of this crucial support could result in over 1,000 maternal deaths in Afghanistan between 2025 and 2028.

U.S. President Donald Trump recently mandated a 90-day hold on foreign development assistance, sparking concern among global aid organizations reliant on American support. Meanwhile, Trump's restoration of participation in international anti-abortion pacts has effectively blocked U.S. family planning funds for foreign entities involved in abortion-related activities.

Experts, such as Pio Smith from UNFPA, highlight the extensive repercussions, particularly in Afghanistan, where high maternal death rates prevail. The funding freeze also affects millions in Asia-Pacific regions and parts of Africa. Riva Eskinazi from the International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF) expressed concerns about halting services, foreseeing rises in unintended pregnancies and maternal deaths.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TCI Safe Safar: Steering Towards Safer Roads in India

TCI Safe Safar: Steering Towards Safer Roads in India

 Global
2
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
3
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
4
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025