Greenland's Path to Independence Amid Renewed U.S. Interest

Greenland is slated for a general election on March 11, prompted by renewed U.S. interest under President Trump. The central themes are Greenland's independence, economic development, and ties with Denmark and the U.S. A survey indicates a majority favor independence unless living standards are compromised.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 00:41 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 00:41 IST
Greenland's Prime Minister announced a general election set for March 11, as U.S. interest in the Arctic increases under President Donald Trump.

The election is expected to focus on Greenland's quest for independence, its economic challenges, and its relationships with Denmark and the United States. Prime Minister Mute Egede underscored the gravity of the current situation in a social media post.

Greenland's parliament has unanimously approved the election proposal. The territory, rich in untapped minerals, remains largely dependent on fishing and Danish grants. A recent poll shows mixed views on independence, with 45% opposing if it threatens living standards.

