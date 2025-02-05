Greenland's Path to Independence Amid Renewed U.S. Interest

Greenland's Prime Minister announced a general election set for March 11, as U.S. interest in the Arctic increases under President Donald Trump.

The election is expected to focus on Greenland's quest for independence, its economic challenges, and its relationships with Denmark and the United States. Prime Minister Mute Egede underscored the gravity of the current situation in a social media post.

Greenland's parliament has unanimously approved the election proposal. The territory, rich in untapped minerals, remains largely dependent on fishing and Danish grants. A recent poll shows mixed views on independence, with 45% opposing if it threatens living standards.

