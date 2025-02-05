Left Menu

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: The Road to Health Secretary Amid Vaccine Controversies

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., nominated by President Trump for health secretary, is one step closer to the role after a pivotal meeting with Senator Bill Cassidy. Despite opposition due to his anti-vaccine reputation, Kennedy reassured commitments to existing vaccine programs, crucial for his potential confirmation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 01:22 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 01:22 IST
In a significant development, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., President Donald Trump's nominee for health secretary, gained critical support by winning over a senior Republican senator. The backing came after Kennedy made assurances to protect current vaccination programs, a key sticking point due to his controversial stance on vaccines.

Despite accusations from Democrats of financial involvement in the anti-vaccine movement, Senator Bill Cassidy, who chairs the Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, expressed confidence in Kennedy's commitments. According to Cassidy, Kennedy has pledged to maintain the integrity of vaccine approval systems and align with the CDC's expert panel decisions.

Kennedy's nomination now proceeds to the full Senate for a vote. Securing the role would place him in charge of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, amidst opposition from various health groups and publications. The outcome hangs in the balance, with at least 50 senators' support required for confirmation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

