U.S. Considers Relocation of Convicts Abroad

In a bold proposal, former U.S. President Donald Trump expressed openness to transferring American criminals to foreign stations, noting some nations' willingness to take them.

Marco Rubio, the then-U.S. Secretary of State, commended El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele for his offer to imprison some U.S. offenders within Salvadoran facilities, calling the move very generous.

However, the Trump administration maintained that it would thoroughly review such offers before making any final decisions on international prisoner placement.

(With inputs from agencies.)