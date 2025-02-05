Left Menu

U.S. Considers Relocation of Convicts Abroad

Former U.S. President Donald Trump discussed the possibility of transferring American prisoners to foreign governments. El Salvador's offer to house these criminals was praised by Secretary of State Marco Rubio as generous. Considerations are underway by the Trump administration to explore this option further.

Updated: 05-02-2025 01:55 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 01:55 IST
In a bold proposal, former U.S. President Donald Trump expressed openness to transferring American criminals to foreign stations, noting some nations' willingness to take them.

Marco Rubio, the then-U.S. Secretary of State, commended El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele for his offer to imprison some U.S. offenders within Salvadoran facilities, calling the move very generous.

However, the Trump administration maintained that it would thoroughly review such offers before making any final decisions on international prisoner placement.

