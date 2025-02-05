U.S. Lawmakers Formulate New Digital Asset Policies

U.S. Representative French Hill, a Republican and chair of the House Financial Services Committee, announced on Tuesday that lawmakers from both congressional chambers plan to establish a working group focused on digital asset policy development.

At a Capitol Hill press conference, joined by White House crypto and AI leader David Sacks and other lawmakers, Hill emphasized the intent to bring clarity through new legislation for a coherent regulatory framework. This initiative follows directives from U.S. President Donald Trump, who earlier launched a cryptocurrency working group within the executive branch to explore potential regulations and a national crypto reserve.

On the campaign trail, Trump branded himself as a 'crypto president,' advocating the expansion of digital asset usage, complete with his own crypto token. Conversely, former President Joe Biden's administration aimed to protect citizens by cracking down on the industry, initiating legal actions against exchanges, including Coinbase and Binance, for alleged violations. These firms have denied the accusations.

(With inputs from agencies.)