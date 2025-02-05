Zelenskiy Signals Diplomatic Path for Peace
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy suggested that Ukraine was prepared for diplomatic talks to resolve the conflict with Russia during a televised interview. He emphasized the importance of involving the U.S., Europe, Ukraine, and Russia in the negotiations, highlighting a potential diplomatic solution after three years of war.
During a televised interview, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed Ukraine's readiness to pursue diplomatic discussions aimed at ending its nearly three-year conflict with Russia.
Speaking with British journalist Piers Morgan, Zelenskiy underscored the need for a collective diplomatic effort, involving not only Russia and Ukraine but also the U.S. and Europe.
The Ukrainian president's call for dialogue marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing war, suggesting a possible shift from military confrontation to diplomatic negotiation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
