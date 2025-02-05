Trump's Controversial Proposal: A New Home for Gaza's Displaced

In an unexpected move, U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday proposed the permanent relocation of Palestinians from Gaza, suggesting they leave the war-torn enclave following Israel's intense military offensive.

During a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump reiterated his vision for Palestinians to relocate to other countries, including Egypt and Jordan, a proposal met with resistance from Palestinian and Arab leaders who dismiss it as tantamount to ethnic cleansing.

Trump's comments come in the wake of a devastating Israeli assault on Gaza, which, according to human rights organizations, left over 47,000 Palestinians dead. The conflict was reignited by a Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, leading to significant casualties and displacements on both sides.

(With inputs from agencies.)