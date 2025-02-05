Trump's Controversial Proposal: A New Home for Gaza's Displaced
Donald Trump has suggested the permanent relocation of Palestinians from Gaza, proposing they settle in other countries. This suggestion, viewed by critics as a form of ethnic cleansing, has been rejected by Palestinian and Arab leaders. Israel's military actions have heavily impacted Gaza, causing significant loss and displacement.
In an unexpected move, U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday proposed the permanent relocation of Palestinians from Gaza, suggesting they leave the war-torn enclave following Israel's intense military offensive.
During a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump reiterated his vision for Palestinians to relocate to other countries, including Egypt and Jordan, a proposal met with resistance from Palestinian and Arab leaders who dismiss it as tantamount to ethnic cleansing.
Trump's comments come in the wake of a devastating Israeli assault on Gaza, which, according to human rights organizations, left over 47,000 Palestinians dead. The conflict was reignited by a Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, leading to significant casualties and displacements on both sides.
(With inputs from agencies.)
