Trump's Controversial Proposal: A New Home for Gaza's Displaced

Donald Trump has suggested the permanent relocation of Palestinians from Gaza, proposing they settle in other countries. This suggestion, viewed by critics as a form of ethnic cleansing, has been rejected by Palestinian and Arab leaders. Israel's military actions have heavily impacted Gaza, causing significant loss and displacement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 04:03 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 04:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an unexpected move, U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday proposed the permanent relocation of Palestinians from Gaza, suggesting they leave the war-torn enclave following Israel's intense military offensive.

During a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump reiterated his vision for Palestinians to relocate to other countries, including Egypt and Jordan, a proposal met with resistance from Palestinian and Arab leaders who dismiss it as tantamount to ethnic cleansing.

Trump's comments come in the wake of a devastating Israeli assault on Gaza, which, according to human rights organizations, left over 47,000 Palestinians dead. The conflict was reignited by a Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, leading to significant casualties and displacements on both sides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

