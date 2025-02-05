Trump Proposes Bold Takeover and Development of Gaza

In a move set to alter decades of U.S. policy in the Middle East, President Donald Trump has proposed taking control of the Gaza Strip to develop it economically after resettling its Palestinian inhabitants elsewhere. This surprise announcement came amid a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Trump outlined a vision of transforming the war-torn enclave into a prosperous region akin to "the Riviera of the Middle East," yet he did not furnish specifics on the plan's execution or legal authority. The proposal faces international skepticism and condemnation from Palestinian officials, who view it as a disregard for their rights and aspirations.

Despite Trump's optimistic rhetoric, questions remain about the feasibility and legality of his proposal, potentially violating international law and prompting backlash from Western allies. The initiative aligns with the ambitions of Israel's far-right and contradicts efforts for sustainable peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)