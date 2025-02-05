Trump Proposes Bold Takeover and Development of Gaza
President Trump announced a controversial plan to take over and economically develop the Gaza Strip, proposing resettlement of Palestinians to neighboring countries. While describing the area as a "symbol of death and destruction," Trump suggests transforming it into a thriving region, but offers no details on execution or authority.
In a move set to alter decades of U.S. policy in the Middle East, President Donald Trump has proposed taking control of the Gaza Strip to develop it economically after resettling its Palestinian inhabitants elsewhere. This surprise announcement came amid a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Trump outlined a vision of transforming the war-torn enclave into a prosperous region akin to "the Riviera of the Middle East," yet he did not furnish specifics on the plan's execution or legal authority. The proposal faces international skepticism and condemnation from Palestinian officials, who view it as a disregard for their rights and aspirations.
Despite Trump's optimistic rhetoric, questions remain about the feasibility and legality of his proposal, potentially violating international law and prompting backlash from Western allies. The initiative aligns with the ambitions of Israel's far-right and contradicts efforts for sustainable peace in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Afghan Resettlement In Limbo: Flights Canceled Amid Trump Order
US Commitment to Afghan Refugee Resettlement Sparks Diplomatic Dialogue
Political Turmoil: Trump Stirs Controversy with Gaza Resettlement Proposal
German Chancellor Condemns Trump's Resettlement Plan
Trump Pushes Controversial Gaza Resettlement Plan with Netanyahu