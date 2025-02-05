Saudi Arabia's Unwavering Stance on Palestinian Statehood

Saudi Arabia swiftly reacted to President Donald Trump's suggestion of the United States taking over the Gaza Strip. Early Wednesday, its Foreign Ministry released a strongly-worded statement, affirming its unwavering position on the establishment of an independent Palestinian state. The statement highlighted that Saudi Arabia, led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, remains dedicated to this cause.

The statement also clarified that Saudi Arabia will not normalize diplomatic relations with Israel without the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with east Jerusalem as its capital. The kingdom is currently engaged in talks with the US concerning a diplomatic agreement to recognize Israel, contingent upon a security pact and other conditions.

Reaffirming its previous stance, Saudi Arabia rejected any infringement on the Palestinian people's legitimate rights, citing Israeli settlement policies and land annexation. The statement called on the international community to alleviate the suffering of Palestinians and emphasized that Saudi's position on this issue is non-negotiable, echoing a sentiment shared widely across the Middle East.

