Delhi Votes: A Festival of Democracy Unfolds

The Delhi Assembly elections witnessed early voting by notable leaders, with a triangular contest among AAP, BJP, and Congress. Over 1.56 crore voters are deciding the fate of 699 candidates across 70 constituencies. Leaders emphasized the significance of voting for better governance and development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2025 09:45 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 09:45 IST
The Delhi Assembly elections kicked off with early participation from prominent figures like President Droupadi Murmu, Union ministers S Jaishankar and Hardeep Singh Puri, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Voters, including Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, cast their ballots with enthusiasm.

With over 1.56 crore eligible voters, the elections feature a three-way contest involving AAP, BJP, and Congress. Voting is taking place at 13,766 stations across Delhi's 70 constituencies, aiming to decide the fate of 699 candidates. The results will be revealed on February 8.

The voting atmosphere is vibrant, described by LG Saxena as a 'festival of democracy.' Leaders like Jaishankar express a public sentiment for change, while AAP's Atishi emphasizes the election as a battle for better governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

