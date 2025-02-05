Left Menu

Delhi Voters Seek Change Amidst Persisting Issues: Manoj Tiwari's Critique of AAP

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari criticized the Aam Aadmi Party for failing to address Delhi's problems after three terms. Voters commenced voting for Delhi's assembly and by-polls with a slow turnout reported in early hours. The election is crucial for AAP, BJP, and Congress amid their ambitions and past records.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 11:05 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 11:05 IST
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari launched a fierce attack on the Aam Aadmi Party, accusing them of failing to resolve Delhi's persistent issues despite completing three terms in power. He declared that Delhi's citizens are ready for change due to unmet promises and ongoing city problems.

Speaking to ANI, Tiwari highlighted the party's governance failures, citing corruption, halted pensions, inadequate healthcare, educational setbacks, and environmental concerns. He emphasized that the public is now determined to alter the situation through voting.

Voting began Wednesday for Delhi's 70 assembly seats and by-elections in Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, with a modest voter turnout of 8.10% reported by 9 am. North East district led in participation at 10.70%, while the national capital's center, New Delhi, saw a low turnout.

Amid these elections, the major players—AAP, BJP, and Congress—face significant stakes. AAP aims to continue its dominance, BJP seeks a comeback after 27 years, and Congress hopes for revival after consecutive defeats. Currently, AAP holds a substantial majority in the assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

