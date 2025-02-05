PLO Stands Firm Against Palestinian Displacement

The Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) has firmly rejected suggestions for the displacement of the Palestinian people from their homeland. This stance comes after U.S. President Donald Trump proposed that Palestinians in the Gaza Strip might be resettled in nearby nations.

Hussein Sheikh, PLO Secretary-General, emphasized on Wednesday that the Palestinian leadership's unwavering position is that the two-state solution remains the only path to ensuring security, stability, and peace, in accordance with international legitimacy and law.

As the internationally recognized representative of Palestinians, the PLO's declaration reiterates the organization’s steadfast commitment to maintaining the rights and sovereignty of the Palestinian people.

(With inputs from agencies.)