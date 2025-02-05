PLO Stands Firm Against Palestinian Displacement
The Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) has opposed proposals for the displacement of Palestinians from their homeland. In response to U.S. President Donald Trump's suggestion that Palestinians in Gaza could be resettled in neighboring countries, the PLO reaffirmed its commitment to the two-state solution as essential for peace.
The Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) has firmly rejected suggestions for the displacement of the Palestinian people from their homeland. This stance comes after U.S. President Donald Trump proposed that Palestinians in the Gaza Strip might be resettled in nearby nations.
Hussein Sheikh, PLO Secretary-General, emphasized on Wednesday that the Palestinian leadership's unwavering position is that the two-state solution remains the only path to ensuring security, stability, and peace, in accordance with international legitimacy and law.
As the internationally recognized representative of Palestinians, the PLO's declaration reiterates the organization’s steadfast commitment to maintaining the rights and sovereignty of the Palestinian people.
