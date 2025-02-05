Left Menu

Turkish FM Condemns Trump's Gaza Comments

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's comments on taking over the Gaza Strip, labeling them 'unacceptable'. Fidan emphasized that excluding Palestinians would only worsen conflict. He indicated Turkey might reconsider its stance toward Israel if conditions for Palestinians improved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 05-02-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 14:32 IST
Turkish FM Condemns Trump's Gaza Comments
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has voiced strong opposition to recent comments by U.S. President Donald Trump regarding the Gaza Strip.

Fidan described Trump's remarks as 'unacceptable,' emphasizing that any solution excluding Palestinians could escalate conflict in the region.

He mentioned that Turkey might revise its measures against Israel, including trade halts and withdrawing its ambassador, should there be positive changes in the treatment of Palestinians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025