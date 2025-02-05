Turkish FM Condemns Trump's Gaza Comments

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has voiced strong opposition to recent comments by U.S. President Donald Trump regarding the Gaza Strip.

Fidan described Trump's remarks as 'unacceptable,' emphasizing that any solution excluding Palestinians could escalate conflict in the region.

He mentioned that Turkey might revise its measures against Israel, including trade halts and withdrawing its ambassador, should there be positive changes in the treatment of Palestinians.

(With inputs from agencies.)