Turkish FM Condemns Trump's Gaza Comments
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's comments on taking over the Gaza Strip, labeling them 'unacceptable'. Fidan emphasized that excluding Palestinians would only worsen conflict. He indicated Turkey might reconsider its stance toward Israel if conditions for Palestinians improved.
Ankara | Updated: 05-02-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 14:32 IST
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has voiced strong opposition to recent comments by U.S. President Donald Trump regarding the Gaza Strip.
Fidan described Trump's remarks as 'unacceptable,' emphasizing that any solution excluding Palestinians could escalate conflict in the region.
He mentioned that Turkey might revise its measures against Israel, including trade halts and withdrawing its ambassador, should there be positive changes in the treatment of Palestinians.
(With inputs from agencies.)
