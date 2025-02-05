Controversy Over Gazan Resettlement Proposal

Former Israeli public security minister Itamar Ben Gvir has echoed U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial stance on relocating Gazans outside the region. Ben Gvir labeled this as the 'only solution' to the conflict with Hamas, urging immediate adoption of this strategy by Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu.

Ben Gvir, having previously resigned from Netanyahu's cabinet over a hostage exchange deal, is part of an ideological movement supporting Jewish settlement in Gaza. Trump's suggestion, made during Netanyahu's Washington visit, prompted backlash over potential ethnic cleansing and violations of international law.

The proposal emerges against a backdrop of a fragile six-week truce mediated by Egypt and Qatar. The ongoing conflict began with a severe Hamas-led attack on October 7, leading to extensive casualties on both sides.

