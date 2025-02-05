Left Menu

Delhi Votes: Clash of Allegations as Polls Progress

As the Delhi Assembly elections unfold, BJP's Virendra Sachdeva accuses AAP of facilitating fake votes, while AAP alleges police obstruction. With high-profile figures casting ballots and accusations flying, tensions rise amid the democratic process. Security remains tight as voting occurs across 70 assembly seats with a diverse voter base.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 14:59 IST
Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the Delhi Assembly elections proceed, a war of words has erupted between political parties. Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva has accused the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of enabling fraudulent voting activities, signaling what he termed a 'wave of change.' Sachdeva pointed specifically to the Kasturba Nagar constituency where, he claimed, instances of fake voting occurred and urged Delhiites to act against what he described as a 'corrupt government.'

In contrast, AAP leaders have accused the Delhi Police of hindering voting in areas like Chirag Delhi. AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that police forces were attempting to influence election outcomes by restricting voter access to polling stations, particularly in AAP strongholds. He claimed such actions were disruptive to the democratic process.

Meanwhile, prominent political figures, including Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, participated in the voting, underscoring the significance of the day's events. Voting is being conducted across 70 assembly seats, reflecting Delhi's vibrant and diverse electorate which includes first-time voters, elderly citizens, and people with disabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

