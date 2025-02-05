Karnataka Political Rumors Denied; New Developments in Aviation and Microfinance Ordinance

In response to swirling rumors of a leadership change in Karnataka, Home Minister G Parameshwara firmly denied any such plans within the Congress party, despite opposing claims from Assembly Leader R Ashoka.

Simultaneously, efforts are underway to finalize a location for Bengaluru's second airport. Both Tumakuru and Bidadi are being considered among other options, as the government emphasizes merit-based decision-making.

Additionally, a crucial ordinance aimed at curbing microfinance harassment is awaiting the Governor's decision. The proposal includes stringent penalties, reflecting the government's commitment to protecting vulnerable borrowers.

(With inputs from agencies.)