Karnataka Political Rumors Denied; New Developments in Aviation and Microfinance Ordinance
Karnataka's Home Minister G Parameshwara dismissed claims of an impending Chief Ministerial change. Discussions on Bengaluru’s second airport location continue, with several proposed sites. An ordinance aimed at protecting borrowers from microfinance harassment awaits the Governor's approval, promising penalties for violations upon enactment.
In response to swirling rumors of a leadership change in Karnataka, Home Minister G Parameshwara firmly denied any such plans within the Congress party, despite opposing claims from Assembly Leader R Ashoka.
Simultaneously, efforts are underway to finalize a location for Bengaluru's second airport. Both Tumakuru and Bidadi are being considered among other options, as the government emphasizes merit-based decision-making.
Additionally, a crucial ordinance aimed at curbing microfinance harassment is awaiting the Governor's decision. The proposal includes stringent penalties, reflecting the government's commitment to protecting vulnerable borrowers.
