Airspace Restrictions Disrupt Flights at Mangaluru and Bengaluru Airports

Flight operations at Mangaluru International Airport were severely disrupted on Saturday due to temporary airspace closures in parts of West Asia, driven by escalating regional tensions.

Key flight services heading to various Gulf destinations faced cancellations, with countries such as Iran, Iraq, and Israel imposing restrictions on civilian air traffic.

The impact on flights to and from Mangaluru was direct, affecting the schedules and forcing some to return after departure. Affected passengers were advised to contact airlines for updated schedules.