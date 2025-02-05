Russia Stands Firm on Two-State Middle East Solution

In a firm reiteration of its diplomatic stance, Russia emphasized the necessity of a two-state solution for peace in the Middle East. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov's comments came shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump suggested an American-led redevelopment of Gaza.

Trump, who previously pitched relocating over 2 million Palestinians from Gaza to nearby countries, cast an ambitious vision for Gaza as 'the Riviera of the Middle East.' His statements stirred significant controversy and global debate.

The prospect of reshaping Gaza's future carries wide geopolitical implications, with Russia and other stakeholders closely monitoring the unfolding discourse. Moscow's two-state solution advocacy stands in stark contrast to Trump's proposal.

(With inputs from agencies.)