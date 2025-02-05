Left Menu

Global Reactions to Trump's Gaza Takeover Proposal

President Donald Trump's proposal for the United States to take over the Gaza Strip has met with widespread condemnation. World leaders and organizations have rejected the plan, emphasizing the need for a two-state solution and protecting Palestinian land rights. The international community insists on supporting Palestinians in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 15:37 IST
Global Reactions to Trump's Gaza Takeover Proposal
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump's suggestion that the United States could take over the Gaza Strip, relocating Palestinians, has drawn global ire. Senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri emphasized that Gaza residents won't tolerate expelling plans and called for ending Israeli aggression.

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry firmly opposed any displacement attempts, with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reiterating the kingdom's unwavering stance. Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty highlighted the necessity of continuing Gaza recovery projects without forcing Palestinians out of their homes.

Various international leaders, including Russia, China, and Turkey, denounced Trump's comments, underscoring the importance of a two-state solution for Middle East peace. The UK government stressed the need for Palestinians' safe return to their homeland, while Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and U.S. Representative Rashida Tlaib affirmed support for a two-state resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025