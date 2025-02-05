Global Reactions to Trump's Gaza Takeover Proposal

President Donald Trump's suggestion that the United States could take over the Gaza Strip, relocating Palestinians, has drawn global ire. Senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri emphasized that Gaza residents won't tolerate expelling plans and called for ending Israeli aggression.

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry firmly opposed any displacement attempts, with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reiterating the kingdom's unwavering stance. Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty highlighted the necessity of continuing Gaza recovery projects without forcing Palestinians out of their homes.

Various international leaders, including Russia, China, and Turkey, denounced Trump's comments, underscoring the importance of a two-state solution for Middle East peace. The UK government stressed the need for Palestinians' safe return to their homeland, while Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and U.S. Representative Rashida Tlaib affirmed support for a two-state resolution.

