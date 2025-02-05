Global Backlash: Trump's Controversial Gaza Proposal

President Donald Trump's proposal for the United States to 'take over' the Gaza Strip and permanently resettle its Palestinian residents has been met with widespread condemnation from both allies and adversaries.

At a White House press conference alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump outlined his vision of transforming the war-torn region into 'the Riviera of the Middle East.' This plan, however, was immediately denounced by Palestinian groups and various international leaders.

Critics of the proposal, including officials from Turkey, China, and the Palestinian leadership, assert that such actions disregard the rights of Palestinians and threaten the viability of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Meanwhile, supporters within the US House view it as a step toward peace.

