Delhi Assembly Elections: A Battle for Change Amid Allegations and Hopes

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat expressed optimism for BJP's victory in Delhi, asserting a transition from Aam Aadmi Party rule. Meanwhile, allegations of voting discrepancies arose as Delhi's electorate cast their votes in a tightly contested election with claims of both fake voting and police influence.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Wednesday expressed strong confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party's prospects of winning the Delhi Assembly election, aiming to unseat the current Aam Aadmi Party. "After ten years of dark rule, today marks a decisive end," Shekhawat told reporters in Jodhpur, drawing parallels with previous victorious campaigns in Haryana and Maharashtra.

Shekhawat highlighted BJP's past electoral triumphs, noting significant wins in Maharashtra and Haryana, where alliances ensured decisive mandates. He prophesied a similar outcome in Delhi, announcing the advent of a "double engine" BJP government while predicting the Aam Aadmi Party's exit.

Earlier, Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva suggested that Delhiites were voting for change, alleging incidents of fraudulent voting during the poll. He criticized the Aam Aadmi Party for facilitating fake votes in Kasturba Nagar, while AAP leaders accused the Delhi Police of voter suppression in other areas. As Delhi's 1.56 million-strong electorate voted, polling proceeded with heightened security until evening.

