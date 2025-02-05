Left Menu

Global Leaders Reject Trump's Gaza Takeover Plan

Global leaders and organizations unanimously rejected President Donald Trump's announcement about a potential U.S. takeover of Gaza following the displacement of Palestinians. Countries like Saudi Arabia, France, and Russia voiced strong opposition, highlighting international law violations and the destabilizing effects on regional peace and security.

Updated: 05-02-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 16:09 IST
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump's controversial announcement suggesting that the United States could take over the Gaza Strip after relocating Palestinians has met widespread international condemnation. Global leaders have strongly opposed the plan, citing it as a violation of international law and a threat to regional stability.

Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri emphasized that Palestinians in Gaza will resist any attempts to remove them, while Saudi Arabia rejected the idea of displacing Palestinians, reaffirming their longstanding support for Palestinian claims. This sentiment was echoed by the French Foreign Ministry, which warned of severe repercussions on the regional peace process.

Many other countries, including Russia, China, and Turkey, reiterated their support for a two-state solution. These leaders insisted that a resolution based on mutual coexistence is the only feasible path towards long-term peace in the region, urging a return to focused diplomatic efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

