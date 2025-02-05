Wegovy Maker Faces Potential Tariff Challenge Amid U.S.-EU Tensions
Novo Nordisk, maker of the weight-loss drug Wegovy, faces potential challenges as U.S. President Trump threatens tariffs on the EU. Despite this, CEO Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen remains optimistic about the company's strategic positioning, emphasizing its resilience in the current economic climate.
Wegovy's manufacturer, Novo Nordisk, may face hurdles as President Donald Trump targets the European Union with potential tariffs. However, the company’s CEO expresses confidence in their market strategy.
Speaking to journalists outside Copenhagen, CEO Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen addressed concerns following the latest business earnings report.
The CEO underlined Novo Nordisk's robust positioning, despite the impending threat of tariffs, highlighting their preparedness for potential economic disruptions.
