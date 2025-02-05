Left Menu

Wegovy Maker Faces Potential Tariff Challenge Amid U.S.-EU Tensions

Novo Nordisk, maker of the weight-loss drug Wegovy, faces potential challenges as U.S. President Trump threatens tariffs on the EU. Despite this, CEO Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen remains optimistic about the company's strategic positioning, emphasizing its resilience in the current economic climate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 05-02-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 16:22 IST
Wegovy Maker Faces Potential Tariff Challenge Amid U.S.-EU Tensions
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Wegovy's manufacturer, Novo Nordisk, may face hurdles as President Donald Trump targets the European Union with potential tariffs. However, the company’s CEO expresses confidence in their market strategy.

Speaking to journalists outside Copenhagen, CEO Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen addressed concerns following the latest business earnings report.

The CEO underlined Novo Nordisk's robust positioning, despite the impending threat of tariffs, highlighting their preparedness for potential economic disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025