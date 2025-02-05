First-Time Voters in Delhi: A New Generation’s Call for Change
In the Delhi polls, first-time voters voice priorities like women's safety, job opportunities, and overall societal development. Young voters see their participation as pivotal in shaping the future of the national capital. There is a strong call for improved infrastructure and environmental concerns.
First-time voters in Delhi's elections on Wednesday are championing safer environments for women, enhanced job prospects, and holistic development of the national capital.
As the voting unfolded, young individuals described the event as a pivotal moment to express their views and underscore the significance of each vote.
Voter participation was not only seen as an obligation but as a potent step towards active involvement in a democratic society, with many underscoring pressing issues like women's security and infrastructure development.
