First-Time Voters in Delhi: A New Generation’s Call for Change

First-time voters in Delhi's elections on Wednesday are championing safer environments for women, enhanced job prospects, and holistic development of the national capital.

As the voting unfolded, young individuals described the event as a pivotal moment to express their views and underscore the significance of each vote.

Voter participation was not only seen as an obligation but as a potent step towards active involvement in a democratic society, with many underscoring pressing issues like women's security and infrastructure development.

(With inputs from agencies.)