Maharashtra Political Dynamics: Shiv Sena and BJP Relations Under Scrutiny

In a definitive statement, Maharashtra minister Sanjay Shirsat ruled out any reconciliation between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT). Criticisms of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah by the UBT leadership have been cited as the primary reason.

As part of the BJP-allied Mahayuti government, Shirsat made it clear that the national saffron party is not inclined to accept those who frequently target its senior figures. "The BJP and Shiv Sena (UBT) will not come together," Shirsat emphasized.

Despite persistent speculation, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis dismissed claims by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut about the BJP's desire for an alliance. Encounters between party members at social events, like the recent wedding attended by leaders from both camps, are pointed out as non-political.

(With inputs from agencies.)