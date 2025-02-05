Global Backlash: Trump's Controversial Gaza Takeover Proposal

President Donald Trump's announcement of a plan for the United States to take over the Gaza Strip, displacing Palestinians, has sparked a wave of global criticism.

Responses from international leaders underscore the plan's contradiction with international law, as well as concerns about regional stability.

Nations such as Saudi Arabia, Germany, France, and others emphasize that any solution to the Palestinian issue must align with established international guidelines, advocating a two-state solution as the pathway to peace.

